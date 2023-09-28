CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in prison after he allegedly shot a woman who he had previously been in a relationship with.

Javon Gee, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. On August 14, officers were dispatched to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim. The victim at the time was not cooperative, presumably for her safety.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting took place outside building 42 and 43 Oakhurst in Johnstown. Video surveillance of the shooting allegedly showed that Gee was outside of a sedan with the victim when he shot her. It also showed that he picked up the casing, according to the criminal complaint. Officers said that the victim got into the sedan and was taken to the hospital by the driver. The driver was later identified as Javon’s brother Shayne Gee, 24, of Johnstown.

On Sept. 4, an interview with the victim was conducted and she told officials that Javon shot her and then told her he was going to “finish her.” Before driving her to the hospital Shayne allegedly told Javon to find the casing so that it could not be linked to the gun.

During the interview, the victim stated that she had been in a relationship with Javon and had a child with him. She added that before she was shot he had been “clutching” his gun. According to the criminal complaint, the gun was registered to Shayne and Javon did not have a license to carry. Police noted that during an interview with Shayne, he lied about knowing the victim and Javon.

Javon is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $250,000 bail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault in an attempt to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Shayne is out on an unsecured bail of $15,000. He is facing a felony charge of hindering the apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of a person and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing law enforcement.

Javon has a preliminary hearing set for October 3. Shayne has a preliminary hearing for October 10.