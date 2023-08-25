CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after he allegedly drove through three different properties while under the influence and crashed into a tree.

Shane Mosholder, 28, is facing charges of aggravated assault while driving under the influence after a passenger in his car was severely injured after he crashed, according to the Windber Borough Police Department. On June 16, officers were called to Somerset Avenue for a report of a vehicle accident resulting in injuries.

On the scene officers found a Chevrolet Equinox that had crashed into a tree, according to the criminal complaint. Mosholder had been driving the vehicle and had allegedly sped through a stop sign and then continued through three different properties before coming to a stop after hitting the tree. Both Mosholder and his passenger had to be treated for severe injuries and then were transported to the Conemaugh Medical Center.

According to the criminal complaint, Mosholder’s blood alcohol content level was .18%.

Mosholder is out of prison on $60,000 unsecured bail. He is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, misdemeanor charges of DUI, and several summary charges related to damaging property and driving.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13.