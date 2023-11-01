CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Philipsburg man is facing charges after police say he forced his way into private homes during drug induced hallucinations.

Joshua Dillon, 37, is facing felony charges of burglary and criminal trespassing after he allegedly consumed a quarter ounce of psilocybin mushrooms and forced his way into two homes and attempted to force his way into a third. According to police, Dillon believed he had been shot and was in danger of someone shooting him again.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Oct. 29, police were called to three residences in Rush Township – one on Hemlock Street, one on B Street and one on Fleck Lane.

According to police, Dillon first went to the house on B Street where he entered the residence through a locked door, which he damaged upon entering. While residents say Dillon did not take anything, they did say that he got blood on multiple items of clothing before leaving.

He then allegedly went to the residence on Hemlock Street where residents opened the front door and observed Dillon yelling he had been shot. Dillon was instructed by residents to leave the property but instead ran up the front steps where he tried to force his way in, according to a police complaint. He was prevented from entering the home and residents said he did not damage any property but did leave blood on the door and railing.

Dillon then proceeded to the residence on Fleck Lane, where he allegedly proceeded to pound on the front door yelling that he needed help and had been shot. A resident at that address opened the front door and, according to police, Dillon pushed his way inside and tore the house apart. Dillon allegedly grabbed a handgun off a coffee table while inside the home and pointed it at the wall yelling that ‘they’ were trying to shoot him.

The resident was able to get the gun away from Dillion without incident, but then, according to that resident, Dillon grabbed a TV and pushed it onto the ground. According to a police complaint, Dillon went on to dump a CD rack, throw a lamp, break a handle off a cast iron skillet, damage stove burners and rub frozen meat on his chest after removing it from the kitchen’s freezer, all while leaving a trail of blood.

When police arrived on scene, they found Dillon outside the home on Fleck Lane and he was described to be acting distraught and frantic, yelling, “Help me, I’m shot.” A responding trooper said that upon examination, Dillon did not appear to be shot, but did have a bloody nose and a cut on the base of his right thumb and right shoulder blade.

He willingly went with EMS to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Along with felony charges for burglary and criminal trespassing, Dillon is also facing two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and six summary charges for public drunkenness and similar misconduct, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Dillon is out on $25,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.