CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a house party when he thought she was asleep.

Donald Shroyer, 22, of Latrobe is facing charges after police said that he assaulted a woman at a party in Johnstown, according to a report from the Stonycreek Township Police Department. On October 25, 2022 officers were called to Conemaugh Hospital for a report of an assault. At the hospital a woman told officers that she had gone to party on Kegg Avenue and had fallen asleep in the living room.

She told officers that she woke at 10:30 a.m. of the next day to Shroyer touching her inappropriately. According to the criminal complaint, she said that Shroyer was touching her over her clothes and then removed her shorts and assaulted her. The woman told officers that she then went to the hospital.

The victim told officers that she had also had a photo of the messages between Shroyer and a friend of hers. She was able to provide this affiant with photographs of two messages from Shroyer

Shroyer had allegedly sent the friend of the victim the following messages, “Im pretty sure she was sleeping so umm yeah don’t tell her” and “yea she may know because I tried to sending hey but it keeps failing to send,”

The officer made contact with Shroyer and he told officers that he didn’t do anything and that nothing had happened when asked about the allegations, according to the complaint. On November, 4 police conducted an interview with Shroyer and he allegedly admitted to having consensual intercourse with the woman.

Officers then showed him the messages between him and the victim’s friend and he allegedly tried to say that they had been typos. According to the criminal complaint, officers then told Shroyer that the victim had been awake at the time of the alleged assault and asked him if he thought she was asleep.

According to the criminal complaint, Shroyer then stated “yeah but she didn’t say stop or anything. I know she was up, I thought she was awake but she could have been sleeping and she didn’t say no.”

Shroyer is out on an unsecured bail of $50,000. He is facing felony charges of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault without consent.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, August 16.