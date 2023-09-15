JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County man is facing charges after he was allegedly following a 13-year-old around a park asking her to kiss him.

Daniel Heitzenrater, 23, of Glen Campbell is in jail after he was allegedly following a teenager around Harmon Field, according to a report from the Punxsutawney Borough Police. An officer was patrolling the area when he stopped at a pavilion in his cruiser and a group of teenagers approached the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, a 13-year-old came up to the cruiser pointed out a man, and told officers that he had been following her around. She told officers that he had come up to her multiple times and asked her to kiss him.

She also told officers that this was not the first time he had followed her around, according to the complaint. Whilst talking to the officer she said that he had allegedly been hanging around the park for a while and had been trying to hang out with her and her group of friends.

According to the complaint, the officer went to find Heitzenrater when the other kids at the park said that he saw the girl speaking with the police and took off. Officers located him walking down E. Liberty Street and agreed to go to the station with officers to tell his side of the story. He was taken into custody and allegedly told police, “I know she’s too young for me.”

During an interview, officers asked him if he knew how old the girl he tried to kiss was. Heitzenrater allegedly told the officer “yes, 13.”

He is facing a felony charge of corruption of minors and misdemeanor charges of stalking, criminal attempt at indecent assault of a personal less than 16, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Heitzenrater is in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post his $30,000 bail.