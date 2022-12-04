BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for three men who allegedly stole over $2,200 in vehicle parts and tools.

Troopers said that around 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 stole multiple vehicle parts and tools along the 3000 block of Cortland Road. Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado catalytic converter, valued at $1,650, along with a 02 sensor, $240 value, a hitch, $159.98 value and a craftsman 450 piece mechanics set, valued at $199.99, were stolen.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.