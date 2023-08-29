JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Philadelphia man is facing charges after police found him passed out at a Sheetz in Johnstown with crack, heroin and meth on him.

Yaamir Tillery, 27, is facing felony drug charges after police said Sheetz security called about an intoxicated person who was passed out in a black Jeep, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. On Saturday, Aug. 26, officers arrived on the scene to find the Jeep parked in two spaces, one of which was a handicapped spot, and Tillery passed out in the front seat.

Officers knocked on the window of the Jeep to wake Tillery up. They noted in the criminal complaint that Tillery was disorientated and had glassy eyes. Police asked him if he had been drinking and he allegedly said, “Yeah, not a lot.” Tillery at one point had attempted to place the vehicle in reverse before being asked to step out of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Police conducted a search of Tillery and noted that they felt bulges in his pockets and asked him what was in it. He allegedly admitted that it was marijuana. Tillery was taken into custody and he was searched by officers.

The following was found on him, according to the criminal complaint:

4 baggies of suspected methamphetamine

1 baggie of a crystal substance, suspected methamphetamine

1 baggie of suspected crack-cocaine

2 baggies of suspected heroin

7 green “trash cans/”capsules of suspected crack-cocaine

7 buns of white stamp bags

67 individual stamp baggies of suspected heroin

Tillery is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of $150,000 bail. He is facing three felony changes of manufacturing, delivering, possessing drugs with the intent to deliver, misdemeanor charges of DUI and possessing marijuana.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, Sept. 6.