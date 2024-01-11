CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Portage woman is facing charges after being accused of showing pornography videos to two juveniles.

Christina Aponte, 33, is facing two felony charges for unlawful contact with a minor and other related charges. Portage Borough Police were contacted in October of 2023 about the alleged incident that took place in July. The parents of two juveniles claimed Aponte shared videos with their girls from her Pornhub account.

On July 27, the girls were approached by Aponte during a party, who allegedly said if they could guess her phone password they could look through it. After accessing the contents of her phone, the juveniles told investigators that Aponte also showed them messages from her “sugar daddys.”

Aponte then allegedly asked the girls if they wanted to see her “porn site” and proceeded to log into her Pornhub account using one of the girl’s phones. After showing the juveniles the photos and videos on her account, Aponte allegedly told the two “We are close and you better not snitch.”

She is facing two felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, two felony charges of corruption of minors and two felony charges for disseminating explicit sexual material of a minor.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Aponte has been released after posting 10% of her $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.