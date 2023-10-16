BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring woman is facing charges after she was arrested with over $3,000 worth of drugs and for her role in a fatal August overdose.

Tara Appleman, 39, is in prison after she was arrested for her role in a fatal overdose on August 9, according to the Logan Township Police Department. Officers were called to an address on Mill Run Road on Aug. 9 for a report of an unresponsive male. Once emergency officials arrived at the scene they tried to render emergency aid, but the male was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers located evidence of a heroin/fentanyl overdose.

The Blair County Coroner’s Officer conducted an autopsy and confirmed that the death had been a fentanyl overdose.

A search warrant was secured for the victim’s phone and officers obtained messages from Appleman that allegedly showed she had given the man heroin the day prior to his overdose, according to the Logan Township Police Department.

Through an investigation, police were able to secure an arrest warrant for Appleman. On Monday, Oct. 16, Appleman was taken into custody without incident. During her arrest, officers allegedly saw hypodermic needles that were easily accessible to a juvenile who was also in the residence.

Officers received a search warrant for the residence and found the following inside:

28 packets of heroin/fentanyl valued at $2,560.00 dollars

5 grams of methamphetamine valued at $500.00 dollars

A functioning digital scale

Cash

Hundreds of empty heroin bags

Dozens of hypodermic needles

Appleman is in Blair County Prison with bail set at $150,000. She is facing felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacturing, delivering or possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. According to the Logan Township Police Department, she is also facing charges of possession with intent to distribute, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of narcotics paraphernalia as a result of the search.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 26.