SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man is facing felony charges after police say they found approximately $13,500 of methamphetamine in his residence.

On Nov. 5, Officers of the City of Saint Marys Police Department and the Elk County Municipal Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for the residence of Michael Holjencin, 62, of Saint Marys, whom they suspected of using and distributing controlled substances.

Police said that during the search, Holjencin arrived at his home and showed officers where he was hiding drugs and $4,603 believed to be related to the sale of drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, police seized approximately 4.8 ounces of methamphetamine, as well as 52 Suboxone (Buprenorphine) pills, after searching his home, his shed and his camper van. A field test conducted by an officer confirmed the persumptive presence of methamphetamine and the pills were later identified by lab testing. Police also said in the complaint they found paraphernalia including pipes, packaging materials and digital scales.

Two Motorola cell phones were seized by police during the search and a subsequent warrant was granted for the search of the data on the phones. On Dec. 5, police reviewed the data extracted and found messages between Holjencin and other individuals regarding obtaining and dealing drugs, according to police.

Holjencin has been charged with two felony counts of manufacturing, delivering or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility. He is also facing four related misdemeanor charges.

He is being held at the Elk County Prison with a bail set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.