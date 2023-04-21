SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Berlin man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened daycare workers with a weapon which sent the building into lockdown.

On Thursday, April 20, Douglas Chonko, 37 attempted to gain entry into a daycare center in Berlin, according to the Berlin Borough Police Department. At 9:35 a.m. officers were called to the daycare center after Chonko entered the building and was at the rear employee entrance door.

Staff at the daycare reported that Chonko was wielding scissors, approximately 8 inches long, and was waving them in a threatening manner, according to the criminal complaint. Staff also stated that Chonko was yelling “F*** all of you”.

The daycare went into lockdown and had 16 children, ages infant to 5, in a safe room of the building, according to the criminal complaint. Once police arrived at the daycare they were told that Chonko had fled.

Officers then went to Chonko’s known address on Fletcher Street. He was arrested there and allegedly admitted to trying to get into the daycare because someone he knew worked there. He also noted that the person was allegedly getting him “the keys.”

Chonko is facing two felony charges of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another as well as a misdemeanor charge of defiant trespassing. He is currently being held in Somerset County Prison after being unable to post his $20,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday, April 27.