CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spring Township police are asking for the public’s help to find five people wanted on various charges.

Top row, left to right:

Dylan Shaffer – Terroristic threats (misdemeanor)

Gregory Alan Baley II- Delivery of a controlled substance (felony)

Noble Kadeem Hanan Mishael- Possession with intent to distribute (felony)

Bottom, left to right:

Dakota Allen Campbell- Simple assault (misdemeanor)

Lacey Victoria Moore- Possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The Spring Township Police Department said they have active warrants on all five. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-800-479-0050.