ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Logan Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a person regarding an alleged burglary that took place at the Altoona Curve Baseball Stadium.
Police were called to People’s Natural Gas Field on Nov. 23 for reports of a break-in at the field’s administrative office after the glass in an exterior door was broken according to the general manager.
Also according to the general manager, a walk-through of the stadium with police did not reveal any additional damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Shanholtz or Patrolman Crouch at 814-949-3364 or via the Logan Township Police Department Facebook page.
