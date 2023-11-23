ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Logan Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a person regarding an alleged burglary that took place at the Altoona Curve Baseball Stadium.

Photo courtesy of the Logan Township Police Department.

Police were called to People’s Natural Gas Field on Nov. 23 for reports of a break-in at the field’s administrative office after the glass in an exterior door was broken according to the general manager.

Also according to the general manager, a walk-through of the stadium with police did not reveal any additional damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Shanholtz or Patrolman Crouch at 814-949-3364 or via the Logan Township Police Department Facebook page.