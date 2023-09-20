SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is in prison after he was allegedly caught downloading child pornography.

Jacob Ringler, 28, is facing over 20 felony charges after he allegedly downloaded child porn through Dropbox, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. On May 14, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cyber tip from Dropbox, a storage software, about child pornography being downloaded. This tip was then sent to the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predatory Section and a care was opened.

Dropbox turned over the account information to the AG and shared that on May 13 five suspected child pornography images were uploaded, according to the criminal complaint. The Yahoo email address was identified and then Yahoo provided the IP address, which showed that Comcast was the assigned company at that address.

Comcast then provided the subscriber’s name and exact address of a home on Patriot Street, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint also stated that the files that had been uploaded were pornographic videos of children of varying ages performing sex acts.

Officers conducted surveillance of the home and confirmed that Ringler lived at the home and were granted a search warrant through Magisterial District Judge Kenneth W. Johnson, according to the criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 officers executed the search warrant and interviewed Ringler. In an interview with police, Ringler allegedly admitted to possessing child pornography on his Dropbox account and his cell phone. He also admitted to buying child porn for $20, according to the criminal complaint.

Ringler allegedly admitted to having watched child porn since he was 18 years old and that he attempted to stop watching it several times, but has been unsuccessful, according to the complaint. Officers found files on his cell phone and desktop computer, all of which were seized. They found 20 video files on his devices of child pornography.

Ringler is facing 26 felony charges of possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He is in Somerset County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $75,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 10.