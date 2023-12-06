SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after allegedly soliciting and receiving explicit pictures as well as sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Anthony Latuch, 21, is facing multiple felony charges after police were contacted by one of the victims who claimed that Latuch was buying explicit photos from her.

On April 29, the victim told police that Latuch had allegedly been buying photos from her as well as other minors in the area via Snapchat, according to the criminal complaint. Police had already been made aware of Latuch’s activity, with reports indicating that the victim had been to Latuch’s house where he then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim also told police that her friend had also been selling photos to Latuch, and that it had been going on for three months. This had occurred from December 2022/January 2023 to sometime in March, according to the complaint.

Police also noted in the complaint that Latuch had allegedly spent around $1,200 on the sexually explicit photos of the minors.

Latuch had allegedly started conversations with the victim where he asked her age. The victim told police that she revealed her correct age and Latuch had allegedly said that she was more attractive since she was younger, the complaint reads.

In another conversation, Latuch had allegedly told the victim that he was receiving explicit pictures and videos from other girls as well and sent her pictures of others as “proof.”

The second victim told police that Latuch had allegedly approached her with a way to make extra money. Latuch and the victim exchanged Snapchats and she began sending him explicit pictures in exchange for money, according to the complaint.

Both victims told police that Latuch had also allegedly sent explicit pictures and videos of himself to them.

Police were able to locate Latuch based on his Snapchat account, and when a warrant was executed Latuch allegedly admitted to being in contact with minors in the local area. Latuch told police that he knew both victims were minors and that he did attempt to solicit sexual activities from them, the complaint reads.

Latuch claimed that he allegedly spent approximately $1,200 on purchasing images and videos from minors, according to the complaint.

Police noted that during the investigation, an explicit photo of a child believed to be under eight was found on Latuch’s phone. When asked about the photo, Latuch allegedly said that he received the picture from someone he was talking to online.

When asked about the first victim, Latuch told police that she did come to his house and while there they did engage in sexual intercourse multiple times, according to the complaint.

Latuch is now facing four felony charges of contact or communication with a minor – sexual abuse, four felony charges of photograph/film/depiction on computer of sexual acts by child, two felony charges of unlawful contact with minors along with other felony charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12. Latuch is currently in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $100,000 bail.