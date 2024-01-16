SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is accused of hitting a man with his car while he was driving drunk near North Center Avenue in Somerset Township.

Michael Mitchell, 36, is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole beer from a store and drove drunk, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset. Troopers were called to North Center Avenue on Jan. 14 for a report of a white Mazda driving erratically.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell had allegedly pulled into Beer Barn and stole a 30-pack of Busch beer before heading south on North Center Avenue. Troopers were able to find the Mazda and detained Mitchell.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found an open half-empty can of Hamm’s beer and a 30-pack of Busch beer, according to the complaint. Witnesses who reported Mitchell’s erratic driving told police that he also had hit a man with car before pulling into the Beer Barn.

In an interview with police, the victim who was allegedly hit by Mitchell said that he was at a red light on North Center Avenue and Mitchell was acting belligerent to other vehicles. He told police that he got out of his car and asked Mitchell what he was doing. Mitchell then allegedly got out of his vehicle and asked him if he was going to do anything about it.

The other drivers told them both to get back in their car and Mitchell allegedly did so. According to the complaint, Mitchell then sped off and when he did so he hit the victim. The victim reported pain in his arm and leg, and later went to the hospital for a bruise on his arm and an injury to his knee, according to the complaint.

Two other witnesses told troopers that Mitchell had driven past them at a high rate of speed before pulling into Beer Barn. Once in the parking lot, they noted that Mitchell had reportedly stumbled out of his vehicle. According to the complaint, the witnesses stated that they asked Mitchell “are you drunk” and that he responded “yes.”

Troopers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on Mitchell, but he refused to do so and became disorderly, according to the complaint. He then allegedly refused a blood draw.

Mitchell also allegedly threatened to fight and beat up troopers when he was detained. Troopers also noted in the complaint, that this is his second DUI offense.

Mitchell is in Somerset County Prison with bail set at $75,000. He is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, DUI/unsafe driving, terroristic threats and other related traffic charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.