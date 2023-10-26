CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after they were arrested and found with crack, cocaine and marijuana.

Paul Griffin, 24, of Philadelphia and Deshaun Hall, 25, of Johnstown are facing felony drug charges after SERT executed a search warrant, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. On Tuesday, Oct. 24 officers executed a search warrant on a home on Coleman Avenue in Johnstown.

While making entry to the home Griffin attempted to escape, according to the complaint. He allegedly escaped through the bathroom window and onto the house’s porch roof. From there he jumped onto another neighbor’s porch roof while dumping white powder.

Griffin then reportedly started listening to commands from police and retreated through the bathroom window. However, once back in the house he resisted officers and had to be tased, according to the criminal complaint. He was then arrested.

Hall was taken into custody without incident once officers gained access to the house, according to the complaint.

During the search of the house, officers allegedly found the following:

3 grams of fentanyl

21.5 grams of cocaine

8.3 grams of crack

63 grams of marijuana

A stolen bersa 380 handgun that was reported stolen out of Allegheny county

The white powder that Griffin dumped onto the roof was also collected

Packaging material

Scales

$4,644 in cash

Griffin is in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10% of $300,000. He is facing charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing drugs with intent to deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

Hall is in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10% of $250,000. He is facing charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing drugs with intent to deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for November 1.