SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon police confirm an overnight incident that caused a heavy police presence was a shooting.

Reports say the Sharon Police Department was called to the 200 block of Cedar Avenue near Prindle Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they discovered two shooting victims, both 16 years old. Police rendered aid until EMS arrived and both victims were taken to a local trauma center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Sharon Police Department is still investigating and asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the City of Sharon Police Department at (724) 983-3210 or through the Mercer County 911 Center at (724) 662-6110.

We will continue to update this story online and on-air as more details become available.