CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Windber woman is accused of stabbing a man in the stomach with a key knife after an argument.

Vicki Estrada, 52, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. On Saturday, June 10 at 4 a.m. officers responded to Benshoff Street in Johnstown for a report a assault with a weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Estrada and the victim had been in some sort of argument and Estrada became enraged. She then allegedly stabbed him in the stomach. The victim told officers that he “didn’t know he had been stabbed until blood poured out.” Doctors told officers that the victim’s wound was .78 inches wide and 1.18 deep.

Upon arriving officers found Estrada sitting in front of an SUV and asked her to drop what she was holding. According to the report, Estrada was belligerent and defiant and was digging around in her fanny pack looking for a cigarette. Officers noted that she had blood on her pants, coat and shoes.

Estrada was taken into custody and then officers interviewed with a witness. The witness stated that the victim has been stabbed and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Estrada told officers that she was having pain in her head “because of tumors” and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers noted that Estrada was still belligerent on her way to the hospital and that they could detect a small of alcohol from her.

Officers collected a bloody knife, a bloody set of keys, a key knife and a cell phone.

Estrada is in Cambria County Prison after she was unable to post 10% of her $350,000 bail. She is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

She has a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, June 20.