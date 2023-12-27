BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania woman is in jail after she was accused of stealing a man’s car in Williamsburg and then trying to run him over multiple times.

Serena Kifer, 37, of Muncy, allegedly got into the driver seat of the man’s car and drove away after she refused to get out. Williamsburg Borough Police were contacted by state police about a man who claimed Kifer took his 2006 Honda Sedan on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to a criminal complaint, the man picked up Kifer at the 500 block of West 2nd Street at 4:30 a.m. and then took her back at 6 a.m. to drop her off. He said Kifer refused to get out of his car so he drove her to the 500 block of Barber Shop Aly off the main street.

Serena Kifer, 37, of Muncy, PA. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

The man claimed Kifer still refused to get out of his car so he tried to push her out. He then got out of the car and went around to open the passenger door. Kifer allegedly locked the passenger door and then jumped across the console into the driver’s side.

According to the complaint, the man went to get back into the car but Kifer put it in drive and drove away. He told police he watched Kifer drive away on Barber Shop Aly before she turned around and drove back toward him.

This is when Kifer allegedly tried to hit the man with his car three times, even putting the vehicle into reverse during one attempt. Each time the man said he was able to avoid being hit.

Police noted in the affidavit that Kifer had been convicted eight times before for driving with a suspended license. According to court documents, Kifer’s license was suspended at the time of the incident.

Kifer was arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 24 and taken to the Blair County Prison where she’s being held on $40,000 bail. She’s charged with felony robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property and eight other related misdemeanor and summary charges.