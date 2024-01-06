BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wood chipper that was stolen from the parking lot of a church.

According to police, some time between 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 21, a trailer containing a wood chipper was stolen from the parking lot of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on East Mattie Road in East Providence Township.

The wood chipper is described as being a 2014 Altec DC1317 wood chipper belonging to B&L Tree Services and is valued at $18,000.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the equipment asked to contact state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.