CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Portage woman is being accused of performing oral sex on two 14-year-olds.

Christina Aponte, 32, is facing felony charges of statutory sexual assault after two teenagers claim she performed oral sex on them, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg. In July 2022, the mother of one of the victims came forward to police to report the incident.

Both victims were 14-year-olds at the time of the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Both teenagers were interviewed at a child advocacy center in Johnstown where they told authorities that Aponte bought them alcohol and marijuana for a party at her house.

The girls said that Aponte then brought them both into the bathroom of her home and performed oral sex on them, according to the complaint. Both girls said that afterwards Aponte told them to both go into the bedroom of the home.

Once the girls were in the bedroom they said that she came in and performed oral sex on one of the girls again, according to the criminal complaint. Afterwards, Aponte allegedly told them to change their clothes and provided them with new ones.

Aponte is facing felony charges of corruption of minors, statutory sexual assaults, Involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. She is also facing two misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors.

Aponte is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of her $50,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.