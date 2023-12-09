BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is in prison after he allegedly assaulted a trooper when they attempted to arrest him.

Draven Henderson, 19, is facing felony charges for head-butting an officer when they attempted to take him into custody, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford. On Friday, Dec. 8 troopers went to Sunnyside Road in Bedford Township to interview Henderson as part of an ongoing investigation.

Henderson was at his apartment building when troopers arrived and was allegedly speaking with them outside of the building. According to the criminal complaint, Henderson was informed that he had an active warrant for failure to appear in court and that troopers were there to take him into custody.

When Henderson was informed of this he allegedly became tense and ended up resisting arrest and telling them he was “going to fight”. According to the complaint, he injured one of the troopers when he headbutted them.

Henderson then fled on foot and led troopers on a short pursuit. Troopers commanded that he stop running, but he refused. Henderson was tased twice and then arrested.

Henderson is in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $150,000. He is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 20.