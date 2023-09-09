BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating equipment theft from a Pennsylvania Game Commission storage unit in Bedford County.

State Police said that between Aug. 8 at 8 a.m. and Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. Red Maple Storage Units, located at 1527 Valley Road in Napier Township, were broken into and multiple things were stolen.

Troopers said an unknown suspect cut locks off storage units and took items belonging to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. PSP said the stolen items cost approximately $800.

The following items were reported stolen.

4 Rolls of Duct Tape – $25

4 Bottles of Permethrin – $30

2 Cans of Wasp Spray – $15

2 Sledge Hammers – $120

6 Hand Sledge Hammers – $150

Farm Jack – $100

100′ Measuring Tap – $20

1000 Zip Ties – $35

6′ Ladder – $250

1/4 x 3″ Bolts – $40

1/4″ Nuts – $15

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Bedford Station at 814-623-6133.