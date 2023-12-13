CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating a series of crimes in Portage and are asking the public for help.

On the morning of Sunday, December 10, members of PSP in Ebensburg responded to investigate six incidents at various locations in Portage Borough and Portage Township. Troopers are seeking to identify the three suspects involved in these incidents as well as an unidentified Jeep Liberty used by the suspects.

The incidents and approximate times:

Vehicle Theft (3:54 a.m.): A blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was reported stolen from 610 Orchard Street, Portage Borough. (This was determined to have been the vehicle used during the below-listed incident at 1st Summit Bank.)

Criminal Mischief (4:52 a.m.): Troopers responded to an ATM alarm at 1st Summit Bank, 924 Main Street, Portage Borough, and determined that a truck had pulled up to the bank and the suspect(s) then placed a chain on the deposit box and attempted to pull the front of the machine off. The suspect(s) fled before troopers’ arrival and no money was found to have been stolen.

Vehicle Theft (5:17 a.m.): A 2006 gray Ford F-150 was reported stolen from 1019 South Railroad Street, Portage Borough.

Criminal Mischief (7:11 a.m.): The exterior electric meter was pried off and the cable line was cut at the Portage Moose, 977 Orange Avenue, Portage Borough.

Burglary (8:42 a.m.): Billings Lumber Company, 676 Dulancey Drive, Portage Township, was entered, ransacked, and approximately $80 in change was reported stolen.

Burglary (11:12 a.m.): Leman Machine Company,1049 South Railroad Avenue, Portage Borough, was entered and coins were stolen from a vending machine.

Photos provided by PSP

Both stolen vehicles have since been recovered after they were found abandoned.

Residents and business owners with surveillance or doorbell cameras in the area of these incidents are encouraged to immediately contact Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.