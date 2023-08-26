Police say a father and child discovered what they thought were discarded human remains in a creek in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania. (WBRE)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are trying to identify two juveniles for robbing a woman in Milesburg.

Troopers said the robbery happened on Aug. 20 at the 300 block of Hazel Street in Boggs Township, Centre County. Around 5:30 p.m. PSP said two male juveniles entered a woman’s home to talk about home repairs.

After they entered the house, one of the suspects held the homeowner down as the other robbed the residence.

State police said they do not know how the juveniles got the home.

Anyone with information about the robbery and the identity of the juveniles is asked to contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545 and ask to speak with Trooper Walker.