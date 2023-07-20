BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is searching for a suspect who they say stole a skills machine.

According to a police report, an unknown white male stole a Game of Chance Skills Machine that contained an unknown amount of money on Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. from Wright Milling. Police noted that he also damaged a second machine before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

The loss is estimated to be over $7,000 according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford.