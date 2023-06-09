BLAIR COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – A New York woman is now in Blair County Prison after she allegedly pushed a woman out of a car and then drove off with it.

Mary Philbrick, 29, from Panama is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole a car, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg. Officers were dispatched to Snappy’s Convenience Store on Friday, June 2 after a woman called and said that her car had been stolen.

The woman told police that she knew Philbrick and saw that she was walking along Bald Eagle Pike. According to the criminal complaint, the woman offered Philbrick a ride, but she became physical with her.

She told police that Philbrick pushed her out of the vehicle, shoved her to the ground and attempted to steal her phone. Philbrick then allegedly got back into the vehicle and drove off, according to the complaint.

Later in the day, PSP DuBois responded to a disabled car on I-80 at mile marker 107.2. Officers ran the plates of the car and noted that it was the stolen car, according to official documents. Philbrick was found a short distance away from the vehicle and was taken into custody. She provided a false name to officers before allegedly admitting that she had stolen the vehicle.

She is facing felony charges of robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and a summary charge of harassment. Philbrick is in Blair County Prison after being unable to post her $50,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

She has a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, June 20.