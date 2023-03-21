CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Cambria County man has been accused of stealing over $18,000 worth of collectible items and then failing to complete $7,000 worth of projects that he was paid to do.

Austin Kline, 22, of South Fork has been accused of taking collectible items and failing to follow through with several home renovation projects that a man paid him to do in August 2022, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Portage Borough Police Department.

In August, Kline assisted a man who was moving from Cresson to Portage. The man claimed that his neighbors told him that they had saw Kline taking boxes to another vehicle, according to the complaint.

The man told officers that several boxes of collectible items had gone missing and he had reached out to Kline to ask him about the boxes. On Oct. 12, Kline had reached back out to the man and allegedly admitted to taking the objects and agreed to return them.

However, the man told police Kline failed to meet him at the agreed-upon location and time. The man said he contacted Kline again to ask for his items and to get his money back. According to the victim, Kline had been paid to paint and install several things in the home. In total, Kline was allegedly paid $7,000.

At a second location and time, Kline met with the victim and returned some of the items, but did not give back any money, according to the criminal complaint. The man then agreed to let Kline finish the home projects. Kline returned to the home and then reportedly failed to finish the list of projects that included painting and installing new features.

Kline is accused of stealing and returning $9,595 worth of items. These included train sets, video games, and DVDs. He is also accused of stealing and not returning $8,869.23 worth of items. These included figurines, several special editions of video games, and amibos. In total, he is accused of stealing $18,464.23 worth of items.

Including the home projects, he is accused of stealing over $25,464.23. He is facing felony criminal charges of theft, receiving stolen property and receiving advanced payment for services, and failing to perform.

Kline was arraigned on Thursday, March 16 and released on an unsecured bail of $25,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, March 29.