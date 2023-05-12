JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Punxsutawney men are facing over 170 drug charges combined after they were accused of selling heroin and fentanyl.

Nicholas Bowser, 40, and Michael White, 37, are facing felony drug charges, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Punxsutawney. On Wednesday, May 10 a controlled purchase was done in which someone known to PSP bought heroin and fentanyl from White and Bowser, according to the criminal complaint.

White met the person at a location on Orchard Avenue and proceeded to get into the vehicle, according to PSP. From there White and the person traveled to a dirt road near Anchor Inn and White was given $200 by the known person in pre-recorded funds. Then White exited the car and got into Bowser’s truck.

After a short period of time, White returned to the known person’s vehicle with 20 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl labeled “transformer,” according to the criminal complaint.

Officers then arrested Bowser at a nearby Sheetz and obtained a search warrant for his residence. During the search, officers found 42 more bags of heroin/fentanyl. Twenty-six of the bags were blue wax double sealed and labeled “transformers” and 16 were labeled “The North Face”, according to the criminal complaint.

Bowser is facing over 130 drug-related charges which include felony charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

White is facing over 40 drug-related charges which include felony charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance.

Both are in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post their $60,000 bail each.

They have preliminary hearings scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.