JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Darrell Asburay, 50, has been accused of raping a girl who was around the age of 11-years-old between the dates of 2018 and 2019 at a home in Bell Township, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney. During multiple interviews, the victim stated that Asburay had assaulted her multiple times.

Asburay told police, during an interview, that he had been charged previously with possessing child pornography and that he was registered with Megan’s Law, according to the criminal complaint. He denied all allegations that he raped the victim and stated that the victim had been fed those allegations.

During another interview with police the victim told police that Asburay had used sex toys on her on multiple occasions. According to the complaint, those toys were taken in for evidence.

Forensic scientists at the PSP Greensburg Lab tested all DNA and found that there were multiple DNA profiles on the toys, but they were unable to determine if the DNA belonged to the victim. According to the complaint, uninterpretable DNA can sometimes happen when there are multiple forms of DNA on items.

According to the victim, Asburay allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with her multiple times and touched her in other ways inappropriately between 2018 and 2019. Asburay has denied all allegations against him.

Asburay is facing eight felony charges of raping a child, 11 charges of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, five charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent, five charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, along with other multiple other sex charges. He is in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post his $50,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7.