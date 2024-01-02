JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges after allegedly sending explicit messages to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

David Huey, 25, is facing felony charges of corruption of minors and criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault after police were contacted by 814 Pred Hunters about messages Huey allegedly sent to a decoy they had set up.

The texting began on Dec. 19, where Huey asked the decoy to send him explicit pictures, according to the criminal complaint. Huey also allegedly sent the decoy multiple explicit photos and a video of himself over the course of the conversation.

Huey also attempted to make multiple arrangements to visit the decoy so the two could engage in sexual acts, the complaint reads. After offering to meet at the decoys residence and asking the decoy to walk to his residence, Huey allegedly agreed to meet the decoy at the Chris Mills Playground in Punxsutawney on Dec. 31.

According to the complaint, Huey did not show up to meet the decoy. Police then went to Huey’s residence, and during questioning, admitted that he had been trying to seek relationships on an app called Meet Me.

Huey told police that he was just playing along with the decoy because he believed her to be a scammer, however later on admitted that he hoped that he “didn’t scar her” because of his actions.

Huey is in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.