JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his ex’s new partner.

Matthew Brotherton, 22, is accused of breaking into a home on Woodland Avenue and shooting a man twice, according to a report from Punxsutawney Borough Police. On Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:59 p.m. officers received a call about two people being shot. Officers arrived to find the victim in an upstairs bedroom, but the shooter had fled the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim along with a woman were found by officers upstairs. The victim was naked and had two gunshot wounds. One in his thigh and another in his stomach. Officers also secured a SCCY pistol that the victim had said he used after he was shot by Brotherton. The victim was transported to DuBois Penn Highlands for treatment.

Police were informed shortly after that Brotherton had been taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, the woman told officers that she and the victim were in a relationship and that Brotherton was her ex. She told officers that they had dated, but had broken up a few months previously. She also told officers that Brotherton hadn’t left her alone since they broke up and that the victim was a new partner.

According to the criminal complaint, Brotherton had broken into the house and started to punch the victim. Brotherton then pulled a pistol out and shot the victim twice. The victim then ran upstairs to get away from him and retrieved his gun.

Police then went to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital ER where they spoke to Brotherton’s father. According to the criminal complaint, troopers observed a firearm with blood on it in the back seat in plain view. The pistol was turned over into evidence.

Brotherton has not been arraigned as of Thursday, Oct. 19. He is facing charges of criminal attempt of murder in the first degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious bodily injury, burglary, possession of a weapon, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.