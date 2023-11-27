ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jerome man was arrested after a good samaritan was able to stop him from allegedly assaulting a woman in a car in an Altoona parking lot.

Ian Carr, 27 (Blair County Prison)

Ian Carr, 27, is facing multiple felony charges after police were called to the parking lot of Ked Plasma (5901 6th Avenue) in Altoona on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at around 7 p.m., court documents show.

When arriving at the building, police reported they found a woman sitting on the ground, leaning against a car, struggling to breathe with a black eye and a swollen shut eye. She was taken to UPMC Altoona.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was able to tell police what had happened and said she was being assaulted by Carr until someone heard her yell for help and they were able to intervene.

Carr and the woman had come to Altoona to sell plasma, according to her account to police. She alleged that an argument began and Carr got physical — hitting and strangling her — eventually taking her keys and phone so she couldn’t get out or call 911. She claimed Carr said if she called 911, he would keep beating her.

A witness told police that they saw the car in the parking lot rocking but was unsure of what was happening, the complaint reads. That’s when the woman was able to get the driver’s side door open and yell for help before Carr allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her back into the car.

The witness said he turned back around and was able to intervene, at which time Carr stopped his alleged attack, according to the man’s account in the criminal complaint.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Carr was charged with felony aggravated assault, robbery, intimidating witness/victim, strangulation and multiple misdemeanors including unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.

He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000.