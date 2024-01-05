BLANCHARD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Centre County man is facing charges after police said they found dogs living in what they described as “deplorable conditions.”

Christopher Richard Dullen Lucas, 35, of Blanchard, has been charged after four puppies and two adult dogs were found to be living in a home with no food or water.

On Oct. 7, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Buttonwood Lane in Blanchard for reports of a fowl smell coming from the residence. An individual reported that she had not seen or heard from the resident of the house, later identified as Lucas, for a few weeks but that his vehicle was parked at the home. The caller also said that she knew there were dogs in the home and was worried something had happened.

According to the trooper, as he approached the house, he could smell a strong odor of ammonia, or urine, and what he believed to be decaying remains. Multiple dogs could be seen inside the residence, as well as urine and feces. The trooper also wrote in a criminal complaint that the house was in poor condition and there was no ventilation for the animals inside.

The trooper entered the home, citing poor conditions and a possible threat to life, attempting to find Lucas.

The house was also described as having no open windows, no source of food or water and no place for the dogs to use the bathroom effectively, according to a complaint. The trooper described the conditions of the home to be indicative of “gross neglect and cruelty.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Pets Come First was contacted to remove the animals from the home, who ultimately took the dogs into its care.

Lucas has been charged with neglect of animals and cruelty to animals. He is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing.