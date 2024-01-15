SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two more thefts have been reported out of Seven Springs, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

On Jan. 7, PSP received a report that a set of skis had been stolen from the lodge area. The skis, described as Fast Forward J 40/450 skis that had a larch plant design and Look Bindings, were valued at $1,000.

PSP then received an additional report of a snowboard being stolen from the lodge area on Jan. 13. The board was a Burton Flight Attendant, with a moon on the front and back and Burton Cartel Bindings. The board was valued at $900.

Anyone with information related to any of the thefts is asked to contact PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.