HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Snyder County man is facing charges in Huntingdon after he was accused of assaulting a young girl, according to police.

Robert Neal, 56, of Beavertown, is charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and related charges in connection to a 2021 incident in which he allegedly groped an 11-year-old girl.

Neal is also facing charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and other related charges in the Court of Common Pleas of Snyder County for a separate incident involving the same victim.

According to a statement given by the child in April 2021, about one year prior, Neal inappropriately touched the child after removing parts of her clothing.

He is not currently in custody and is scheduled to appear for a hearing in a Huntingdon County Magisterial District Court on Feb. 14.