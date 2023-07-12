SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An inmate at Somerset SCI is facing charges after officers said he threw his urine all over them.

Rafael Jones, 33, was in a Program Review Committee (PRC) meeting in November 2021 when he became physically and verbally aggressive with corrections officers (COs), according to the police report.

Jones allegedly began spitting and hitting the officers during his meeting. While being escorted out, Jones bit an officer’s arm.

Video footage taken by an officer in the meeting was reviewed and allegedly caught Jones yelling profanities and threatening officers, according to the police report.

“This is the second assault b****, get me out of here,” Jones allegedly said. “I’ll kill one of these p******.”

The following day, while having his blood drawn in his cell, Jones allegedly began kicking the officers in their shins and hands after becoming agitated.

Later that same day, COs and registered nurses arrived at Jones’s cell to retrieve his lunch tray. According to the criminal complaint, Jones was instructed to place his tray down and step to the back of his cell by the officers.

Jones allegedly threw his cup at the officers and nurses before taunting them about having his urine and feces all over them, the complaint reads.

All of the officers’ clothes were then processed into Somerset SCI evidence locker, where the clothes were then sent to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Greensburg Regional Laboratory for serology analysis.

In April 2023 the PSP Greensburg Regional Laboratory reported that presumptive chemical testing found that urine was present on all clothing present.

Jones is facing six felony charges of aggravated harassment by prisoner, as well as simple assault, terroristic threats and lesser harassment charges.