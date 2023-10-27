CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa (WTAJ) — A Davidsville man is facing charges after police say he was allegedly stealing money from accounts that belonged to band boosters.

Ronald Korber, 50, is facing felony charges after police were contacted by Conemaugh Township school officials over concerns about missing funds from two separate accounts connected to their band boosters organization.

Police spoke with the current treasurer who claimed that from February 2022 to July 2023 there was $12,123.98 unaccounted for. Through investigation, police were able to link the missing money to unauthorized ATM withdrawals allegedly done by Korber.

Korber had allegedly made unauthorized ATM withdrawals from February 7, 2022 to March 10, 2023 in the amount of $5,450, according to the criminal complaint. Police had obtained bank records that contained dates, times and photos of Korber taking funds out of the ATM.

These transactions were to be preapproved by school officials, which they confirmed that Korber was in possession of the debit card belonging to their band boosters accounts at the time of the ATM withdrawals.

Korber was also allegedly falsifying his transaction sheet that he turned into the boosters. Korber had stated on his transaction sheet that a certain amount was placed into the First National Bank account, however the bank statements showed differences, according to the complaint.

The differences between First National Bank and Korber’s transcript showed in the amount of $5,873.98, police noted.

Korber had allegedly written a check for $800 used for a cash start-up for concession but took $200 out of the withdrawal. Korber had marked down on his transcript that he had withdrawn $600 but the bank transcripts showed that he withdrew $800, according to police.

Korber had allegedly done this with another start-up as well, where he cashed a check for $1,450 but had stated on his transcript that he only cashed a check for $1,250. This was reportedly done twice with that amount.

A transfer was also made from the main account to the fundraising account in the amount of $7,885.24, in which Korber allegedly only transferred $7,685.24.

In total, Korber allegedly took $12,123.98 from the band boosters account over the course of February 2022 to March 2023.

Korber is now facing three felony charges of access device fraud, theft by failure to make required deposited funds and theft by unlawful taking of movable property.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 8.