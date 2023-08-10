SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An Acosta woman is facing charges after police said she stabbed a man that she had gotten into an argument with.

Taniya Brooks Mason, 46, is in jail after she got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset. On Tuesday, Aug. 8 police were called to a house in Acosta for a report of an argument that ended with one person being stabbed.

Police made contact with a man who had barricaded himself in a room and found that he had a large stab wound on his left arm. He told police he and Mason got into an argument and the Mason allegedly pulled out a large knife and started to swing it, according to the criminal complaint.

The man told police that he raised his arms in an attempt to block the knife and then was stabbed in the arm. According to the criminal complaint, he was then able to barricade himself in the bedroom and call 911.

Mason was found by police crouching in a corner of the basement and the knife was found on the floor of the laundry room, according to the criminal complaint. Officers found blood on the wall, a door and on top of both of Mason’s shoes, according to the complaint.

Mason allegedly told police that she was in an altercation with the man and that she did have a knife, but that the man had run into her knife.

Mason is in Somerset County Prison after being unable to pay her $10,000 bail. She is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault and other charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

She has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, August 16.