SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle as well as multiple personal items.

Zachary Hamilton, 33, is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home in Lincoln Township for a theft of a vehicle.

Troopers were called at approximately 6:39 a.m. to the home on a report of a stolen black 2005 Ford Mustang, police report.

State Police searched the area upon arrival but couldn’t find anyone at the scene. During the investigation, it was revealed that at approximately 1:35 a.m. a person could be seen on a security camera from the waist down walking towards the street and at approximately 2:02 a.m. the Mustang could be seen traveling west.

Later in the morning, Troopers received a call from the victim stating that he had found the Mustang around Somerset Pike and Sipesville Road, according to the complaint. The victim claimed that Hamilton had gotten out of the car and began to run on foot through Sipesville.

According to the report, the victim followed Hamilton until he pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim, and said “get away from me.”

State Police searched the Mustang and reported finding multiple stolen items from a different household, including a JC Penny credit card, Lowes credit card and Sephora card.

Troopers said they then contacted the owner of the items. She then claimed that the items had been stolen out of her Toyota RAV4 while she had been away for the weekend.

State Police then received a voicemail from another person who reported another vehicle, a truck, had been stolen. This person claimed that the truck had been posted for sale on Hamilton’s Facebook account.

Hamilton is now facing two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, and burglary as well as other charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 8.