SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boswell man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his father after an argument over a weed whacker.

Mason Jack, 20, is facing two felony aggravated assault charges after state police said they were sent to a home along Demarco Drive in Jenner Township after receiving a phone call from Jack stating that he had shot his father.

On Oct. 11 at 2:07 p.m., Jack called 911 claiming he had shot his father during an argument. When troopers arrived at the scene, Jack was ordered out of the residence and they began attending to his father, who was alert and talking.

State police then interviewed Jack, who claimed that an argument started between the two while at his grandmother’s house doing yard work. The weed whacker at his grandmother’s house was not working which allegedly then led to an argument between Jack and his father. Jack claimed that he then left his grandmother’s house and returned home.

According to the criminal complaint, Jack’s father followed him home and pushed open the door yelling at Jack that he had ten seconds to “get the f*** out.” Jack then allegedly retrieved his handgun which caused his father to draw his as well.

A struggle for each other’s gun ensued, according to the complaint. Jack then allegedly told his father he would put his gun down if his father did the same. Jack claimed he set his gun down but his father hit him in the face.

The two then started fighting and fell to the ground. Jack told troopers his father got on top of him and hit him several times before he was able to push him off.

Jack then claimed he went and got his .357 magnum revolver and returned to the living room, where he alleged that he lost his glasses. This is when Jack said he shot his father in the abdomen claiming he couldn’t see clearly and thought he saw his father trying to find his gun, according to the complaint.

Jack’s father was taken to Conemaugh Hospital where it was determined he suffered moderate abdominal injuries to the stomach wall and colon, according to state police.

Jack is now facing two felony charges of aggravated assault with attempts to cause severe bodily injury as well as other lesser charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18. Jack is being held in Somerset County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $50,000 bail.