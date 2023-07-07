CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- State College police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual that threw a rock through a window.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 1, an individual threw a rock through the window of the Wash & Dri Laundromat located at 256 W Hamilton Avenue.

State College police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at 814-234-7150.