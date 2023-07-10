SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating the theft of a 2021 white Chevrolet Express 2500 U-Haul van.

The vehicle was rented by a known person and the keys were allegedly taken by Nichole Coleman when the known person was sleeping. It is believed that the crime took place between June 28 and June 29. The U-Haul is valued at $40,000.

There has been an Arrest Warrant issued for Coleman, which is still active.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact PSP-Somerset at 814-445-4104.