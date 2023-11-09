SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teen is facing charges after allegedly setting a brush fire in Windber that resulted in $10,000 in damages.

Matthew Farmer, 19, is facing a felony charge of arson after police were called to the Stadium Terrace on reports of a brush fire on Oct. 25. When police arrived, the manager claimed that he believed Farmer to be responsible based on text messages.

Farmer was found hidden in a closet underneath clothes, according to the criminal complaint. Police met Farmer who claimed that he was in the area that the fire was set smoking cigarettes.

Police then interviewed a witness, who said that she had seen Farmer allegedly lighting leaves on fire with a lighter.

The Windber Water Authority also had to shut off the water to the building after firefighters accessing the fire hydrants led to a water line break. In total there was approximately $10,000 in damages.

Farmer is facing felony charges of arson, endangering property and criminal mischief as well as other lesser charges.

Farmer is currently out of jail on nonmonetary conditions and his formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 26.