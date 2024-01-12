ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens are accused of robbing another teen in Altoona and one of them has been charged as an adult.

Tyler Dorsey, 17, was charged with robbery (threatening severe injury), conspiracy to robbery, theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and lesser charges after being accused, with two others, ages 13 and 14, of robbing a 15-year-old in the city on Dec. 11, around 8:10 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, the 15-year-old teen was meeting up with a friend on the 1800 block of 14th Avenue in Altoona that evening. The friend, 13, Dorsey, and a 14-year-old all confronted the teen. He claimed Dorsey punched him in the arm and ribs four times. The 14-year-old allegedly pulled out what the victim thought was a Glock. He then demanded everything in the victim’s pockets — a phone and a vape.

While speaking with the victim, police said the 14-year-old used the stolen phone to send a video to the victim’s girlfriend while they were at Heritage Plaza stating: “Yo, we just jacked your s**t,” the complaint reads.

Police said the three teens in the video matched the description given by the victim.

According to the complaint, the 13-year-old was found at the home of the 14-year-old. The unnamed teens eventually handed over the stolen phone and allegedly told police they set the victim up by pretending to be his friend. The gun used in the robbery, which the 14-year-old claimed was a BB gun, has not been found.

On January 11, Dorsey was taken into custody on different charges and was allegedly found with a handgun with an obliterated serial number. The 14-year-old was also with him. Police said they spoke with the 14-year-old with permission from his mother and through the interview they viewed video and messages on his phone claiming he would shoot people who disrespected him.

Dorsey was charged as an adult. The other two teens are currently unnamed.

Dorsey is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000. Blair County Prison has stated, per policy, they cannot provide photos of anyone under the age of 18.