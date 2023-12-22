PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ten Pennsylvanians have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to drug trafficking, firearms violations and money laundering.

The Department of Justice has announced that a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh named ten residents of Central Pa. and three residents of New York as leaders, members, drug suppliers and associates of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing narcotics throughout the area.

The sixteen-count indictment named the following thirteen individuals as defendants:

Juan Duran, 34, of Brooklyn, NY

Jason Lynn, 37, of Altoona, PA

Miguel Arce, 39, of Brooklyn, NY

Scott Daughenbaugh, 41, of Tyrone, PA

Kurtis Dively, 38, of Claysburg, PA

Douglas Hillegass, 61, of Duncansville, PA

Daniel Paz, 32, of Queens, NY

Joshua Pote, 41, of Roaring Spring, PA

Tonya Settlemyer, 38, of Altoona, PA

Andrew Stowell, 65, of Altoona, PA

Brian Weakland, 65, of Coalport, PA

Lesley Wilt, 37, of Glen Richey, PA

Danielle Nepa, 48, of Gallitzin, PA

The indictment states that these defendants allegedly conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and quantities of cocaine and heroine beginning in September 2022 and continuing through September 2023.

The indictment alleges individual drug trafficking violations against Stowell, Pote, Lynn, and Nepa as well as a firearms violation against Lynn. Duran has also been indicted on allegations that he laundered the monetary proceeds of the illegal drug trafficking activity.

The multi-agency investigation in this case was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and included the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty is prosecuting this case on behalf of the

government and this prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation aimed at identifying, disrupting and dismantling the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations threatening the nation.