CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Johnstown residents have been arrested after drugs were found in a residence.

On Oct. 24 the Cambria County Drug Task force, assisted by Cambria County SERT and the Johnstown Police Department, executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue. This search yielded five ounces of suspected fentanyl, eight grams of suspected crack cocaine, sixty four grams of suspected marijuana, a 380 caliber firearm believed to be stolen, drug paraphernalia and $4,644 in U.S. currency.

Photo provided by Cambria County district Attorney Greg Neugebauer

“Law enforcement has executed multiple warrants in recent weeks which have effectively targeted the illegal possession and distribution of controlled substances,” District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. “The message should be clear, that those responsible for polluting our streets will be held accountable for their actions. Thank you, as always, to our men and women of law enforcement for the important work that they do.”

Paul Griffin, 24 and Dashawn Hall, 25, are facing drugs charges as well as other charges related to the arrest. Alexandria Mort, 23, was arrested on an outstanding Cambria County warrant.