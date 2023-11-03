STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three individuals from New York are facing additional charges after being named suspects in more thefts from other local skills machines.

Jose Reynoso, 34, and Tiffany Cabrera, 26, both of New York, N.Y., and Warner Alvarez-Almanzar, 30, of Bronx, N.Y., were arraigned on Nov. 3 after all three were charged with felony theft and conspiracy.

These charges come only a week after the trio was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing almost $6,000 from skills machines in the State College area.

The new set of charges are in connection to a theft that took place on Oct. 20.

According to a police complaint, the Ferguson Township Police Department was dispatched to a Uni-Mart on Aaron Drive, responding to reports of a theft. An employee of Deleo Games, Inc., an Altoona based business who owns and operates amusement and vending machines, including skills machines, reported that when he checked the machines to move the monies into the office, he found that $11,760 was missing.

The employee told police that he had already reported several similar thefts at other locations he services in Altoona and State College.

The employee believed that, in the other thefts, suspects would use a key to open the lock on the games, take the cash from the machine and then relock it, according to the complaint. He said that he suspects while two people would take money from the machines in that manner, a third person would distract the employee working at the stores where the machines were located.

Police were provided photos and videos of the suspects by the employee, in which police stated there could be three individuals seen allegedly stealing from the machines. Police have named Reynoso, Cabrera and Alvarez-Almanzar as the three depicted in the photos and videos.

All three are still in custody at Centre County Prison after being denied bail due to being out of state residents.

Their preliminary hearing for the new charges has also been scheduled for Nov. 8.