HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man is facing additional charges after allegedly running out of the Huntingdon County courthouse to avoid being arrested on an active warrant.

Roberto Marti, III, 30, previously of Tyrone, was scheduled to appear in Huntingdon County Central Court on Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing relating to misdemeanor drug charges filed against him in August. While meeting with his attorney, Marti was informed that there was an active bench warrant for him for failure to appear at the Blair County Courthouse on Nov. 22. On this date, Marti was to appear before a judge in relation to a cost collection case regarding $525 for previous court costs and fees. He was also told that because of this bench warrant, the Blair County Sheriff’s Office would take him into custody.

After being informed of this, according to a criminal complaint, Marti ran out of the court house, prompting the pursuit of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Logan Fluke.

According to the trooper, when he saw Marti, he yelled his name, but Marti kept running. During the foot pursuit, a bystander stopped their vehicle and asked the trooper for help. Fluke entered the passenger side of the vehicle and commanded the civilian to drive after Marti, and stop when told to do so.

When Marti saw the car, he crossed the street and the trooper exited the vehicle, according to the complaint. He was given commands by Fluke which he allegedly did not listen to. The trooper first attempted to grab Marti’s left arm, but he pulled away. Ultimately, Marti was placed on his stomach in a tactical arrest position so he could be handcuffed and transported back to Central Court. He was arraigned on new charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest on foot and flight to avoid apprehension or trial later that day.

Marti is now at Huntingdon County Prison. His bail is set at $100,000.